Wharton city councilman charged with assaulting family members

A Wharton city councilman was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting three family members, including an elderly person and an 11-year-old child.

Wharton city councilman arrested

What we know:

Wharton City Councilman Burnell Neal was arrested on Saturday night.

Wharton police were called to Harris Street shortly before 11 p.m. for the alleged assault.

Investigators say that Neal had assaulted three family members, including an elderly person, his spouse and their 11-year-old child.

Neal turned himself in to the police.

A release from the Wharton police says that Neal is charged with multiple offenses.

According to the City of Wharton website, Neal was elected to city council in May 2023.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details about the alleged assault.

Neal has not posted on social media since his arrest.