West Road Shooting: 17-year-old male pronounced dead following shooting

Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting that occurred in Houston on Thursday afternoon.

17-year-old killed in Houston shooting

What we know:

Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Road around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities said they were called out for a person that had been shot in a McDonald's parking lot.

Paramedics arrived and found a 17-year-old male unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said, after reviewing surveillance videos and talking with witnesses, the victim was with a group of young males that had just been dismissed from Aldine High School and went to the parking lot.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Officials said they approached a vehicle that was sitting in the drive-thru of the McDonald's when a fight occurred.

That's when, officials said, someone from inside the vehicle started firing and struck the male victim, and drove off.

Authorities said they did get good license plates and detectives are looking for a red Dodge half-ton pickup truck.

What we don't know:

Officials said it was unclear if the group knew the person, or possibly persons, inside the vehicle.

The victim's name has not been released.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

