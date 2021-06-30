West Houston residents speak to police chief over crime concerns in district

West Houston residents in District F got the chance to speak with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner about public safety issues in their neighborhoods during a town hall meeting Wednesday.

The chief gave FOX 26 a look into what the department is working on, telling us they are targeting violent offenders with a comprehensive plan.

A resident telling the chief and Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas, "We shouldn't have to live in fear."

The couple lives in an apartment complex off of Tanglewilde Street, and says there’s a real issue with safety, and most resident do not like going outside after 6 p.m.

The chief promised, as part of a new initiative, the department is looking into problem apartment complexes throughout the city.

"That’s part of my initiative, to put more officers in those apartment complexes, because we do have a lot incidences and some of them are really driving up our numbers in the city," said Finner.

Finner told FOX 26 after the town hall what is being discussed within law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system.

"The main point I want to get out there is we are going to be a laser focused on the most violent criminals," said Finner. "We are going to put the police on those dots and those dots are these violent individuals, those dots are locations that are diving crime in our city."

Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas is working to drive down crime and increase public safety in her district by opening up the floor for her residents to speak to the chief.

"We were known as the forgotten district for so long, district "F" was "F" for forgotten and we are not forgotten no more," said Thomas.