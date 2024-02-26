Wendy Williams top 5 documentary bombshells

article

Wendy Williams has largely remained out of the spotlight since her self-titled show was canceled in June 2022, but a new Lifetime documentary attempted to capture Wendy's comeback as she launched a podcast career, only to witness her struggles with alcohol addiction and additional health concerns.

The first two episodes of "Where is Wendy Williams" debuted on Saturday, just days after it was revealed that Wendy was diagnosed with "primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)" in 2023, according to a representative.

Here are five of the biggest revelations from Wendy's documentary:

Wendy's struggle with alcohol addiction: ‘I love vodka’

Throughout the documentary, Wendy's history with alcoholism is apparent. When production asked if she still had a "substance abuse issue," she was candid in her response.

"Well, I love Tito Puente. I love vodka," Wendy said. "And the problem with Wanda is she's my sister. I love Wanda, but she hates that I love alcohol."

Williams noted that her son, Kevin Jr., also disliked that she drank alcohol.

Her longtime friend, Regina Shell, claimed that Wendy's alcohol dependency peaked during the end of her marriage to ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who fathered a child with another woman while he was still married to Wendy.

Williams entered a treatment facility in 2019, but returned to New York for her show and lived in a sober home while filming. She entered a wellness center for two months during filming for the documentary, but wasn't sure why she was admitted.

WENDY WILLIAMS' CONTROVERSIAL DOCUMENTARY WILL AIR AS PLANNED DESPITE LAWSUIT FROM TALK SHOW HOST'S GUARDIAN

Her manager, Will Selby, would search her home and attempt to throw out bottles of alcohol hidden around her apartment.

Wendy returned to the public eye for one night in February 2023, and had dinner at Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan with Selby. She ordered alcohol, but Selby privately told the server to change her order to a non-alcoholic version.

When producers asked Williams why she liked to drink, Wendy said, "Because I can. Just because I care for it."

Williams' almost died in 2020

DJ Boof, who starred on "The Wendy Williams Show," remembered being worried about her health when Wendy began filming the talk show from her New York City apartment in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Boof recalled Wendy taking strict quarantine measures and isolating herself from the outside world. He would hold up her cue cards behind her ring lights, but said at times she "showed no emotion" while filming.

"This is not COVID doing this," he remembered of her delayed reactions.

Williams' nephew, Travis Finnie, said that it was DJ Boof who found Wendy unresponsive in her home in May 2020. She was rushed to the hospital where she received three blood transfusions.

"DJ Boof was there, and he called us crying saying that she was going to die, and she needs help," Wendy's nephew, Travis Finnie said in the documentary. "We called Kevin, who at the time was her medical proxy. He called the ambulance. The ambulance came. My auntie had three blood transfusions and that's the only reason she's alive today."

"From what DJ Boof said, it's the combination of them just letting her sit in bed and drink liquor, and then thinking she's gonna be ready to go."

Boof added, "I just felt like she wasn't the same person anymore."

Wendy's battle with lymphedema

The former talk show host disclosed her lymphedema diagnosis in 2019.

The chronic condition refers to tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of protein-rich fluid that's usually drained through the body's lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic. Lymphedema most commonly "affects the arms or legs, but can also occur in the chest wall, abdomen, neck and genitals."

Wendy's feet are swollen and she admits she "should be in a wheelchair."

She tried to work out with a personal trainer friend of Selby's, but adamantly disengaged throughout the session and continued to say "no thank you" as he attempted to help her in the gym.

Wendy then reiterated that she can only feel approximately "6 percent" of each foot due to her condition.

Health problems have plagued Wendy for years. In October 2017, Williams fainted during her show after she "overheated" in a Halloween costume. Then, in February 2018, she took three weeks off to deal with issues related to her Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.

Wendy can't access any of her money

In 2022, a legal guardian was appointed over her finances and health, and court documents were sealed. Wendy later filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo asking the court to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and grant Williams "access to any and all accompanying statements."

According to Williams' filings to the court, the bank's move reportedly came after Williams' former financial adviser alleged that Williams "was of unsound mind."

"One judge and three doctors say my money is still stuck at Wells Fargo and I’m going to tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you," Williams said in the documentary.

Williams' son, Kevin Jr. was scrutinized for spending her money but, in the documentary, denied that he ever exploited her. "I've never taken [money] without her consent," he said.

"My mom made me power of attorney because at that time the banks started accusing the family of doing things that weren’t true and saying that my mom wasn’t fit to make choices," he said.

Her nephew, Travis Finnie, who was also helping with her care in Florida, said the bank questioned a $100,000 purchase amount. He recalled Kevin's birthday party that Wendy booked totaling more than $100,000, Kevin's rent was $80,000, and his UberEats bill "probably exceeded $100,000."

"For them to have a court case and rip him away from taking care of his mother, it’s very questionable," Travis said.

When a producer asked if Wendy still supported Kevin Jr., Wendy became emotional and said, "I’ve got so much money. I want it for my son."

Wendy's becoming ‘more aggressive,’ her manager says

Williams' erratic personality is displayed throughout the documentary via simple interactions with her team.

"There are some times when Wendy is just a little bit more aggressive, she's just a little bit more demanding," Selby said. "I don't know what it is. I don't know if there's something special in the water. At the end of the day, she's probably one of the biggest personalities we've seen in quite some time."

He later said, "Wendy being pissed off is normal. She changes her mind all the time.

During one scene, Wendy berated a nail technician while receiving an at-home manicure. After the tech acknowledged that Williams only wanted one coat of polish, Wendy yelled at her to "take that off" of her nails. "Are you stupid," Wendy asked the nail technician.

The talk show host faced the production crew and said, "She's disgusted with me. It's OK. Young, you learn."

In another scene, she barked at her publicist Shawn Zanotti and called her a "dumba--" before telling Zanotti that she needed liposuction.

Moments later, Williams argued with Zanotti about which smoke shop she should purchase her specific vape pen. Zanotti was ordered to return the vape pen multiple times, only for the documentary crew producers to step in and stop filming due to Wendy's erratic behavior.

The 59-year-old television personality was diagnosed with the conditions in 2023, her representatives confirmed in a statement Thursday. On Friday, Williams' representatives shared a personal statement from the talk show host that was facilitated by her care team.

"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," Williams wrote. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming."

She added, "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

Read more from FOX News Digital