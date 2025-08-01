Wells Fargo customer caught up in an elaborate scheme gets a refund after FOX 26 starts asking questions

The Brief FOX 26 heard what Sharon Schoolcraft said happened to her at least four times before. All the victims were initially told by Wells Fargo they or someone they knew withdrew the funds, so they wouldn't be getting their money. Hours after FOX 26 sent a Wells Fargo spokesperson Sharon's denial letter, the bank returned her $13,000.



FOX 26 heard what Sharon Schoolcraft said happened to her at least four times before.

What we know:

It started with a phone call from a number claiming to belong to Wells Fargo Bank. The caller claimed to be an employee of the bank and was alerting to possible fraudulent activity.

The caller had access to the account, Sharon and others told us, because he was reading off actual charges they had made.

The caller said someone with security would come to their homes and collect the cut-in-half debit card, or cut it in half in front of the customer.

All the victims were initially told by Wells Fargo they or someone they knew withdrew the funds, so they wouldn't be getting their money.

Hours after we sent a Wells Fargo spokesperson Sharon's denial letter, the bank returned her $13,000.

What they're saying:

"I'm so super stoked, it's going to mean a lot to me," said Sharon. "I can pay back the person I had to borrow money from. I can get my bills back on track. Thank you."

Why you should care:

Of course, all major banks can be targeted by crooks.

Banks rarely call customers out of the blue. If you get a call, best thing to do is call the bank back or go to the nearest branch.

A sense of urgency or asking for your PIN number are huge red flags.