Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court

Houston
Well-known Houstonian Trae The Truth made his first court appearance on Friday morning after being charged with assault.

HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. 

He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro.

This comes after a video surfaced online showing Z-Ro, whose birth name is Joseph McVey, 45, on the ground in what some describe as a defensive position, while a man is attacking him.

Z-Ro claimed in an interview with FOX 26 reporter and host of Isiah Factor Uncensored, Isiah Carey, that he was lured away from a restaurant by Trae tha Truth before he was "sucker-punched" and attacked by several people. 

"It's Trae tha Truth. Yeah, he asked me to, after I was finished doing what I was doing with a fan, to come and speak to him," Z-Ro said. "So, I went over there with the intentions of speaking, and speech is not where we're going. That's not what took place, speech. So, it was a lot of, like I said, I was sucker punched and then I was jumped after the sucker punch." 

Trae's attorney says he's not expecting to be treated any differently because of his status in the city.

