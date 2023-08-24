Wegmans glitch double-charges credit card users: 'Check your bank account'

article

Shoppers who frequent the popular grocery store Wegmans Food Markets should check their credit card statement after company officials confirmed that they were likely double-charged for their in-store or online purchases.

According to officials, credit card transactions were affected for transactions processed on Aug. 16 at all of Wegmans' more than 110 locations across the United States .

Officials said that EBT and debit card transactions using a PIN were not affected by the costly mistake, unless they were processed as credit at the customer's request.

Shoppers took to social media to share their disappointment in the grocery store chain.

"So if you shopped at Wegmans yesterday double-check your account," Jessica Figueroa wrote in a Facebook post. "According to them there was a system-wide error that caused a double charge for tons of customers . I just saw a double charge on my account."

Customers shop at a Wegmans Food Markets Inc. supermarket in Montvale, New Jersey, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another users advised shoppers to "check your bank statements."

Wegmans noted that the issue has been identified, and they are working with processors to reverse the charges.

Customers should see the duplicate charges reversed in the upcoming days, depending on their bank or issuer, a company spokesperson said.

The reason for the error is unknown, Wegmans officials said.