Weekend road closures to cause some traffic problems this weekend for Houston drivers

Some weekend closures will be a traffic problem for some Houston drivers this weekend.

The closures are associated with the $116.9 million I-610/Cambridge project near NRG Stadium that is reconstructing the mainlanes and frontage roads, and constructing an overpass at Cambridge Street and FM 521/Almeda Road.

A total closure will take place on Friday, March 24 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, March 27 at FM 521/Almeda Road southbound from westbound to eastbound I-610 South Loop frontage road.

A detour will be set up which will be to turn right onto I-610 westbound frontage road and continue towards Fannin Street, make a U-Turn at Fannin St. to I-610 eastbound frontage road, and continue onto I-610 eastbound frontage road towards FM 521/Almeda Rd.

A total closure will also take place on Friday, March 24 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, March 27 at I-610 South Loop eastbound frontage road from southbound to northbound FM 521/Almeda Road.

A detour will be set up which will be to turn right (south) onto FM-521/Almeda Road and continue towards Holmes Road, turn left at Holmes Rd. Proceed towards Scott Street, turn left on Scott St., and continue towards the I-610 eastbound frontage road. Turn right on I-610 eastbound frontage road and enter the Scott St. entrance ramp to I-610 eastbound main-lanes.

Motorists may experience significant delays during these closures and should consider alternate routes.

Drivers are asked to use caution through work zones and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution if driving, walking, or biking near any construction activity.

Officials said the closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.