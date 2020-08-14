Weekend road closures in the Houston area

article

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced some weekend road closures as they continue to make improvements.



According to a release, the improvements are part of a project at the I-610 and the Houston Ship Channel Bridge.



The following closures will begin starting at 9 p.m. Friday night:



I-610 East Loop southbound mainlanes at Port of Houston Exit

- Motorists will continue southbound on I-610 to I-10 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound.

I-610 East Loop northbound mainlanes at SH 225

- Motorists will continue northbound on I-610 to SH 225 westbound to Broadway St. make a u-turn at the intersection to enter the SH 225 eastbound mainlanes. Motorists will then access I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound back to I-610 northbound.

I-10 eastbound direct connector I-610 southbound

- Motorists will continue eastbound on I-10 to I-610 northbound to I-610 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound.

I-10 westbound direct connector I-610 southbound

- Motorists will continue westbound on I-10 to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound

SH 225 westbound mainlanes at I-10

US 90 westbound direct connector to I-610 southbound

SH 225 westbound direct connector to I-610 northbound



Motorists should consider alternate routes and should expect delays.

The closures will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday.



For additional scheduled lane closures associated and detour information, you can click here.