Wednesday shooting in SE Houston referred to Harris County grand jury

A shooting in Southeast Houston has been referred to a Harris County grand jury.



According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred Wednesday on the 11000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7:15 p.m.

Police said Abdul McDavid approached a group of three men standing outside a convenience store and began arguing with one of the men.



That’s when, police said, he pushed an 83-year-old man against a glass window of the store.



The 83-year-old man, who police said is disabled, pulled a gun and asked McDavid to back away from him.



The report stated McDavid yelled at the man to shoot him then ran toward him.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Police said that’s when the 83-year-old man shot McDavid one time in the chest.



McDavid was taken to the hospital by authorities.