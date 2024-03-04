Webster Apartment fire: Firefighters contain apartment fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters have contained a large apartment fire in Webster.

Officials said the fire broke out at an apartment complex located at 2300 block of West Bay Area Boulevard.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the Webster Police Department, the Forest Bend Fire Department is also on the scene.

Photo from the scene

Officials said two units were burned.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is on the way to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.