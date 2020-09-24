Website launched to help anyone overwhelmed by technology, no matter your skill level

Some people come into our lives for a reason.



"I've often thought about that. I think we were definitely meant to be Vincent's parents," said Cristen Reat.



Vincent is 17-years-old and was born with Down Syndrome and Autism.



"Being the parent of a child with multiple disabilities is challenging," said Reat.

Her son, Vincent, was Reat's inspiration for developing BridgingApps.



"Really the purpose for creating the website is to help other families like our family," she said.



The pandemic has area school districts and non-profits giving folks computers who don't have one. But that's really no help if you don't know how to use it.



"There's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of shame not to know what other people seem to do really easily," Reat said.



BridgingApp and Easter Seals have partnered to help parents of disabled children, disabled adults, or anyone lacking computer skills navigate technology.



BridgingApp is a one-of-a-kind site for anyone with disabilities.



"You may be looking to help a child or maybe you're looking to help your grandmother with her next telemedicine appointment, but you've never done that," said Reat.



If you don't even know what an app is or everything your phone has to offer, BridgingApp and Easter Seals has three labs in town. They are free for anyone needs help.

You can even test out computer related products for free.



As far as Cristen Reat is concerned, no question is a stupid one and we can all benefit from technology.



"It's a lifeline for people," she said.

You can visit Reat's website by clicking here.