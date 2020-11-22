Weather forecast for Thanksgiving looking pleasant for Houston

article

Thanksgiving Day 2020 in Houston is looking fairly pleasant overall. We certainly should not be setting any records.

The warmest high temperature on record for Houston was back in 1973 with a hot 87 degrees.

If you were wondering the chilliest Thanksgiving Day, that would be 23 degrees in 1911.

The wettest Thanksgiving Day on record was in 1907 with 1.01” of rainfall.

For 2020, don’t expect much rain as Thursday will fall between fronts and be mostly dry. Temperatures will start off in the mid/lower 50s and warm up in the afternoon to the upper 70s.