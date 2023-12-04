We R Champions Agency faces closure amidst controversial allegations, owner denies charges

"Closing my agency, behind false allegations, it's not fair," said Natasha Wickware, owner of We R Champions, a foster child care placement agencies. These agencies are all licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

In turn, the agencies are in charge of licensing homes, making sure foster parents have the training they need, and paying foster parents the funds they are owed by the state.

In the contract termination for cause letter, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services makes some disturbing allegations against We R Champions. They include failing to have reasonable financial stability and solvency and not reimbursing foster families in a timely manner.

"All these things the state is saying are all allegations. None of it is true," Wickware said.

Barring a judge signing a temporary restraining order, 60 foster kids and 23 foster parents will no longer be with We R Champions by December 12.

"If I don't have this done by the 12, where does that leave these babies?" said Anita Thomas.

Thomas is with Wickware's agency and is fostering 1-year-old twins and a 5-year-old. She says she has no qualms with We R Champions and has all her payments from the state.

"That has not been an issue for me, even with this last payment we got," Thomas said. "Came up here, got it. No problem at all."

Thomas says state investigators never questioned her.

Yolanda Wilford says the same thing and the payments are on time, she said.

Wilford says two of her three foster kids will go to residential treatment centers.

"That's where they put children who have a lot of issues and can't be placed in other people's homes or adopted," she said.

Wickware blames a disgruntled former foster parent for the state investigation.

"She called in 15 allegations against the agency," she said.

Wickware accuses the state agency of not giving her agency an administrative review and due process.

She says the 60 foster kids in her agency are now CWOP, children without placement.

"Some of these children are on floors in CPS offices or in churches," said Wickware.

In a statement to FOX 26, DFPS Spokesperson Melissa Lanford said, "DFPS has notified We R Champions that its contract is being terminated effective Dec. 18 for significant non-compliance with its contract requirements including maintaining financial solvency and reimbursing foster families timely and appropriately. Foster families can transfer to other CPAs without any effect to the children in their care."