Crews are on the scene of a water main break in East Downtown Houston.

The water main break is causing street flooding near the intersection of Hutchins and Polk.

Water could be seen spraying several feet up.

The public is asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

METRO Bus 40 and METRO Bus 41 are detoured due to the water main break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.