Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discusses election integrity legislation

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke Monday about election integrity in the state during a press conference in Houston.

Gov. Abbott joined State Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain to discuss the legislative efforts meant to ensure election integrity across the state. They spoke from Sen. Bettencourt's office in Houston.

FOX 26 Houston will stream the press conference here.

The governor named election integrity as an emergency legislative item during his State of the State address in February.

Both Sen. Bettencourt and Rep. Cain have filed several pieces of legislation to enhance election integrity in Texas.

The governor discussed the need to pass laws this session to prevent election officials from jeopardizing the election process and encouraging voter fraud through the abuse of mail ballots and drive-thru voting.

Advertisement

He also called for more transparency at the polls by ensuring that poll watchers in Texas are not obstructed from observing the counting of ballots.