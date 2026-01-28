Watch: Cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from Texas coast during winter storm

The Brief Wildlife officials are racing to rescue hundreds of "cold-stunned" green sea turtles immobilized by plunging temperatures in Texas. The threatened turtles are being moved to rehab facilities after becoming trapped in shallow waters while searching for food. Public release dates are currently unconfirmed and depend entirely on how quickly coastal waters return to safe temperatures.



Wildlife officials and a network of volunteers raced against the clock to rescue hundreds of "cold-stunned" sea turtles from the shallow waters of the Laguna Madre as plunging temperatures threatened the already threatened species.

Texas sea turtle rescue

Big picture view:

Unlike mammals, sea turtles are ectothermic and cannot regulate their own body temperature. When water temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, these reptiles become hypothermic and lethargic, a condition known as cold stunning.

Unable to swim, the defenseless animals float to the surface, leaving them vulnerable to boat strikes, predators, or fatal shock. Many eventually wash ashore, stranded along the inlets and bays that border Padre Island National Seashore.

What they're saying:

"These turtles may not have enough time to navigate out of Laguna Madre and into the deeper, warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico before becoming cold-stunned," the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Sea Turtle Science and Recovery program, alongside state and federal partners, has increased patrols by foot and boat. Rescued turtles are taken to a specialized laboratory for documentation before being moved to permitted rehabilitation facilities.

(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)

The majority of the sea turtles rescued are juvenile green sea turtles. Experts say the turtles venture into the risky, shallow bay waters for food.

Because the green sea turtle is protected as a threatened species under both state and federal law, conservationists say every rescue is vital.

"Their numbers are still too low to afford losses," the park service noted, adding that human-made shipping channels often entice the turtles further away from the safety of the open Gulf.

What's next:

Once the turtles recover and coastal waters return to safe temperatures, they are released back into the wild.

Cold-stunned green sea turtles range from the size of a dinner plate to a car tire and weigh up to 100 pounds.