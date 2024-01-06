Watch: American Airlines pilot leaves cockpit to assist with luggage loading

An American Airlines pilot is getting praise after he stepped out of the cockpit and went down to the tarmac to help load luggage onto the plane.

Footage showed the gesture happening at Key West International Airport on January 5.

Passenger Robert Idell said he filmed the footage from his seat on American Airlines Flight 4051.

"This pilot needs a raise & recognition!" Idell posted on social media. "He was helping load bags to help everyone with their connections."

Even though the flight made it to Miami, it was delayed by about 30 minutes, according to flight data.

It's not known if the airport was short-staffed.

