Watch: Abandoned puppy born with 6 legs thrives after successful surgery

A puppy, who was born with six legs and was abandoned, is said to be "doing well" after having successful surgery to remove the extra limbs.

Ariel, , a spaniel, was 11 weeks old when she was found by a member of the public in Pembrokeshire, Wales, in September, and was taken in by a rescue center.

"She was born with multiple birth defects including six legs and two vulvas," Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in England said.

The hospital also said Ariel is a "gorgeous" dog who "took it all in her stride."

The animal hospital shared video of Ariel the day before surgery. They also shared more footage of her walking around the hospital before she was discharged.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.