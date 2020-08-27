Warehouse fire sends heavy smoke into air in north Houston

Several Houston Fire Dept. units are battling a large warehouse fire in north Houston.

HFD responded to the fire around 1:45 p.m. at 5722 Edward Dr. Fire crews arrived at the scene within five minutes.

The heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Houston Transtar cameras off Beltway 8 at Vickery Dr. captured the smoke billowing from the building.

At last check, 15 HFD units are on the scene, including Hazmat.

No reported injuries at this time.

People are asked to avoid the area.