Wanted criminal out of Dayton arrested, booked in Harris County

Authorities have a woman with open warrants out of Dayton, Texas behind bars Tuesday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Kayla Thompson, 20, was wanted for two counts of injury to an elderly person. The report doesn't go into full detail about what happened but says the incident occurred on Monday around 3:14 p.m.

Kayla Thompson (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Officers were able to find Thompson in the 23300 block of Joyful Way in north Harris County and placed her in handcuffs.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but the 20-year-old was booked in Harris County Jail for her felony warrants.