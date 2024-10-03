Walmart to match Houston shopper donations for Hurricane Helene relief

To help people suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, Walmart is offering to match contributions to the American Red Cross from Houston Walmart customers and Sam's Club members.

The company says when shoppers donate support to hurricane relief at store registers and on Walmart.com, it will match donations up to $2.5 million dollars through Oct. 13.

This is part of Walmart's $6 million commitment to help provide food, water, essential supplies and grants to organizations providing relief. Walmart is also working with nonprofits and suppliers to bring much-needed resources into communities without access to power, such as free meals, Wi-Fi hotspot, charging stations, and laundry and shower services.