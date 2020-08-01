Waller County Sheriff dies after apparent heart attack

article

Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith has passed away from an apparent heart attack, according to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

According to a statement, Smith passed away early Saturday.

Duhon said that Smith was in his 12th year as the Waller County Sheriff and was a veteran law enforcement officer of 43 years.

“Sheriff Smith cared deeply for all of the citizens of our County and the employees under his care. This comes as a huge shock to all of us here with the County, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,“ stated Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

Duhon continued “In honor of Sheriff Smith’s service to Waller County, I have ordered flags in Waller County to be flown at half-staff for the next thirty (30) days.”

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Advertisement

Funeral services will be handled by Cannon Funeral Home in Waller and further announcements will be forthcoming regarding the arrangements

Duhon said Sheriff Smith will be greatly missed by his family, all of the employees of Waller County and the Sheriff’s Office, and the Waller County community.

