Bus carrying baseball team rolls over in Waller Co.; 12 taken to hospital

A dozen people were taken to the hospital after a bus carrying a baseball team rolled over in Waller County, police say.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 290 at FM 362.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

According to investigators, a team from the Spartans Postgrad Baseball Academy were returning to Tomball after a playing a college in Ranger when the bus rolled over on the highway.

Authorities say 22 people were on the bus, and 12 of them were taken to the hospital – including two people who were airlifted. One person had to be extricated from the bus.

The conditions of those who were injured are not known at this time, but authorities say they are all expected to survive.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.