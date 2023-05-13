Staying healthy: Memorial Hermann hosts 'Walk with a Doc' program

In an effort to promote a healthy lifestyle and bring medical advice to underserved communities, Memorial Hermann created their Walk With a Doc program.

"We walk around the neighborhood for about 5 to 10 minutes with the goal of encouraging the people in the community to get active, get exercise, mobilize their joints," said Dr. Benedict Ifedi, who hosted a group in the Acres Home community Saturday.

He'll then present a discussion on a health topic but educating this group, taking questions, and giving his medical advice.

Saturday's discussion revolved around arthritis.

"Today’s discussion is some of the things people didn’t know like how gout is a form of arthritis and the different forms of arthritis and osteoporosis and different things like that," said Ameryca Reed, a participant. "It’s informative, and not only do we get the information, but we carry it on to our family and our friends as well."

Walk With a Doc happens once a month and has been serving the Acres Home residents for about a year.

Dr. Ifedi takes his time off to give back to the community. "Being able to do that with Walk with the Doc, to lead by example, literally walk the walk talk the talk is something that was very near and dear to my heart and it gives me so much joy to be able to come out here, have people show up, participate, and listen to what I have to say," he said.

His efforts are more than appreciated by those who show up.

"It’s really, really helpful that he’s giving his time for us because that shows he cares, and he does more than just nine to five, Monday through Friday. One the weekends, he gives his time to give back," said participant Kathy Brown.

But it doesn’t stop at walking. Memorial Hermann also hosts Dance With a Doc where participants can also have a little fun with Zumba.