Report: 'Walk for Peace' monks struck by vehicle in Liberty County

The Brief The accident was reported Wednesday evening along Highway 90 in the Dayton area. A car that was following the monks was allegedly struck by another vehicle, causing the first vehicle to hit the monks. The monks are reportedly from North Texas and are continuing their "Walk for Peace" to Washington D.C.



At least two Buddhist monks were hospitalized Wednesday after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle along Highway 90 in Liberty County.

‘Walk for Peace’ monks struck by vehicle

Auto-pedestrian accident on US 90 at Tollway 99 (Photo credit: Dayton Volunteer Fire Department)

What we know:

An accident was reported Wednesday night along eastbound Highway 90 near Tollway 99, according to the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department.

Dayton Police say the monks were walking along 99 with a vehicle that was following them. A second vehicle allegedly struck the first vehicle, causing that first vehicle to hit the monks.

One of the monks was reportedly flown to a hospital, and another was taken by an ambulance. According to the Vindicator, their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

According to The Vindicator, the victims were Buddhist monks from Fort Worth who are participating in a "Walk for Peace." The newspaper says they spoke to the monks less than an hour before the accident.

The monks are traveling from their North Texas temple to Washington D.C. to "promote peace and mindfulness," based on a report from Buddhistdoor Global.

After the accident, The Vindicator shared video on social media of the monks continuing their journey with Dayton Police as their escorts.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

The conditions of the drivers are not available.

No one involved has been identified at this time.