VP Kamala Harris to speak at AFT Convention in Houston on Thursday

Vice-President Kamala Harris, who has jumped into the spotlight following President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, will speak in Houston on Thursday.

According to AFT, Harris will be speaking at AFT Convention that is taking place at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Harris, who many believe is the presumptive nominee for president for the Democratic Party, will be delivering the keynote speech.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 22, 2024.

According to the White House, The Vice President’s speech to educators from communities throughout the nation is a continuation of her consistent efforts to fight for workers across America, including as Chair of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment. She recently carried this message to thousands of union workers at the SEIU Quadrennial Convention and the Constitutional Convention of UNITE HERE, the largest hospitality union.



It's unclear when she will take the stage.

We'll provide more information as we receive it.