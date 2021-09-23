Voter registration deadline approaching in Harris Co. for November 2 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - If you’re looking to vote in the upcoming November 2 election, time is running out to register.
Harris County voters have until Monday, Oct. 4 to register to vote.
To register, voters can choose one of the following options:
- Print a form online from HarrisVotes.com and mail it to 1001 Preston, Ste 400, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Visit the office of the Elections Administrator at 1001 Preston, Ste 400, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Pick up a form from any Harris County Public Library
- Or fill out a form at any branch office
Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 4 in order to be accepted for the November election. If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, click here for more on how you can update your information online.
Officials said there are currently 2,480,316 registered voters in Harris County. All registered voters are eligible to vote on constitutional amendments in the upcoming election, while some may have additional items on the ballot depending on where they reside in the county.
Election officials stated the following jurisdictions have contracted with Harris County for the upcoming elections:
- Alief Independent School District
- City of Baytown
- City of Bellaire
- City of Missouri City
- Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District
- Fallbrook Utility District
- Harris County Emergency Services District No. 47
- Harris County Freshwater Supply District No. 1A
- Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 202
- Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 390
- Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 461
- Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 547
- Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 566
- Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 569
- Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 578
- Harris County Water Control and Improvement District - Fondren Road
- Harris-Montgomery Counties Municipal Utility District No. 386 - Defined Area No. 1
- Houston Community College District III
- Houston Community College District VI
- Houston Community College District VIII
- Houston Independent School District Trustees I
- Houston Independent School District Trustees IX
- Houston Independent School District Trustees V
- Houston Independent School District Trustees VI
- Houston Independent School District Trustees VII
- Intercontinental Crossing Municipal Utility District
- Klein Independent School District
- Lago Bello Municipal Utility District No. 1A of Harris County
- Mason Creek Utility District of Harris County, Texas
- New Caney Independent School District
- Northgate Crossing Municipal Utility District No. 1
- Prestonwood Forest Utility District
- Rankin Road West Municipal Utility District
- Sagemeadow Utility District
- Tattor Road Municipal District
- The Woodlands Township
- Tomball Independent School District