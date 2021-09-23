Voter registration deadline approaching in Harris Co. for November 2 election

article

If you’re looking to vote in the upcoming November 2 election, time is running out to register.



Harris County voters have until Monday, Oct. 4 to register to vote.



To register, voters can choose one of the following options:

Print a form online from HarrisVotes.com and mail it to 1001 Preston, Ste 400, Houston, Texas, 77002

Visit the office of the Elections Administrator at 1001 Preston, Ste 400, Houston, Texas, 77002

Pick up a form from any Harris County Public Library

Or fill out a form at any branch office

Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 4 in order to be accepted for the November election. If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, click here for more on how you can update your information online.

Officials said there are currently 2,480,316 registered voters in Harris County. All registered voters are eligible to vote on constitutional amendments in the upcoming election, while some may have additional items on the ballot depending on where they reside in the county.

Election officials stated the following jurisdictions have contracted with Harris County for the upcoming elections:

