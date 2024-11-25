Volunteers say new euthanasia policy at a Harris County Shelter is leading to adoptable pets being killed

The Brief Harris County Pets' shelter volunteers protest a new euthanasia policy shortening the hold period for dogs to 15 days and increasing euthanasia events. The policy has expanded the euthanasia list from 20-40 to over 250 dogs per week, complicating rescue efforts. The shelter has not provided explanations for the policy change, while volunteers and advocates call for community action through adoption and fostering.



I reached out by phone twice and walked in to Harris County Pets.

For whatever reason no one wants to talk about their new euthanasia policy that's creating controversy.

"Why we are here right now is to be a voice for the ones who don't have a voice," said shelter volunteer Aleah Jimenez.

These 3 volunteers are dedicated to saving lives at Harris County Pets, the county's animal shelter.

Starting November 1st, dogs were placed on the euthanasia list after 15 days at the shelter instead of 30 days. Additionally, dogs are now euthanized 3 times a week instead of 2.

"Every dog 16 days and over, and there's approximately 250 dogs on that list or more every week," said shelter volunteer Angela Jackson.

Volunteers say the euthanasia list used to be 20 to 40 dogs.

They say now it's almost overwhelming making saving lives more difficult.

"I'm trying to figure out whose been there the longest and that's not necessarily the dog that's going to be euthanized," said shelter volunteer Cindy Hudson. "we are trying to figure out 250 dogs where it used to be 20 to 30 and we could figure it out."

"Almost 100 percent of these dogs deserve to find a forever home," Aleah said.

These 2 dogs were euthanized for being aggressive.

Harris County Pets won't answer our questions about the new euthanasia policy.

"The right thing is not killing them because we run out of time and space,"said Sophia Proler Director of Best Friends Animal Society. "The right thing is helping them find a home even if our home is not the best fit."

Proler says we can all help by adopting volunteering or fostering.

"If you can only foster for a short amount of time those days are so meaningful for that dog to not be in a shelter," she said.

As for these three volunteers, they say Harris County Pets is making it more difficult for animals to leave the shelter alive and they say they don't understand why.

"Adoptable dogs are going to lose their lives because of senseless decisions," Aleah said.