Volunteer dies after falling nearly 35 feet from historic Galveston ship

article

A woman has died Saturday after falling nearly 35 feet from a historic Galveston ship, authorities confirmed.

Officers with the Port of Galveston Police Department were called around 12 p.m. Saturday to the Tall Ship Elissa, located near Pier 22. That's where officials say an unidentified woman, 58, was volunteering on the ship, climbed a mast that was about 35 feet high from the deck of the ship.

We're told she slipped and fell from the deck and while she was wearing a climbing harness, it was not tied to the ship.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected, nor is alcohol or drugs a factor in this incident.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.