Another voluntary energy conservation measure from ERCOT not expected for Tuesday: Abbott

According to Governor Greg Abbott, who spoke during an event Monday, he does not anticipate another request from ERCOT to its consumers Tuesday.

The voluntary conservation measure started at 2 p.m. Monday and asked consumers to reduce energy usage until 8 p.m. Monday.

Energy consumption is largely given by the temperature, and as Houston continues to experience one of its hottest summers on the books, ERCOT asked consumers to adjust.

FOX 26 learned supply and demand of electricity is an elegant balancing act.

"One of the things that is unique about the electric grid is, it is an adjusting time service system," says Le Xie, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering at Texas A&M.

They say the grid is closer to hitting its operating limits, which is why we were being asked to conserve.

"There reason for that call is because wind-power, which can provide up to 20,000 or more megawatts of power, right now is providing less a 1,000 megawatts," said Abbott. "The winds are going to pick up later on today and will be plentiful Tuesday."