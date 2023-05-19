Violent taco rampage caught on camera at D.C. Chipotle

A man went on a violent rampage inside a Chipotle in Northwest D.C. – and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The whole thing started over some tacos, according to a Chipotle employee who did not wish to be identified.

The employee said the man ordered tacos, and when the employee went to start making them, he tried to reach across the counter to grab the food. The employee believes he was trying to steal the food.

"He tried to steal them and he didn't get away with it because I threw them in the trash. And then he just got mad after that," said the employee.

On the video, you can see the man start to grab ingredients and throw them before he grabs the displays and the register and throws them over the counter at the employee.

"A lot of crazy stuff happens at this Chipotle, but not that," said the employee.

The man was wearing seen on surveillance camera wearing a white shirt and black hat with a green backpack. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and an indictment in this incident.