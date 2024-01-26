Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:34 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:02 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:06 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:16 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:48 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:43 AM CST, Calhoun County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:14 PM CST until MON 8:45 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:30 AM CST until WED 9:46 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:16 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:30 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

By Associated Press
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigned Friday from WWE’s parent company the day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex.

McMahon stepped down from the board of directors at WWE’s parent company, TKO Group, according to a statement released late Friday. He continued to deny wrongdoing following the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, who worked in the company’s legal and talent departments.

Vince McMahon (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The suit includes allegations that McMahon, now 78, forced Grant into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men, including other WWE employees.

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," he said in the statement. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name."

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid an investigation into allegations that match those in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, where WWE is based. The AP typically does not name accusers in sexual assault cases, but Grant’s representatives said she wished to go public.