One person is dead and dozens of people are without a home after a massive apartment fire on Friday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Elmside Drive at the Villas Del Paseo apartment complex. The Red Cross said 24 units were destroyed and an additional 10 are without water and electricity.

"I heard them scream fire, fire, fire," said Cindy Urbina, a tenant at the apartment complex.

Flames tore through the apartment complex and displaced dozens of residents.

"My daughter and my sister-in-law and my niece could have been dead, had a neighbor knocked on the door because my daughter was asleep," said Shawona Austin, another tenant in the complex.

The Houston Fire Department battled the blaze for two hours before containing the flames.

"A bunch of fire, a bunch of smoke," said Jessica Bust, a tenant. "The flames shot up and came over, and they sprayed everything down."

"We didn’t have a chance to get out something. I only bring my daughter, my cousin, my sister, and my mom," said Urbina.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Courtesy of Houston Fire Station 69 via Facebook

HFD said one person died from the fire.

"Everyone was out as a community trying to get everybody to come outside. Just unfortunate people passing away," said Bush.

The next day, displaced families returned home hoping to recover any belongings that might remain. The American Red Cross disaster workers stepped in to open up a shelter for those impacted by the fire.

"Not only can we help them financially, but we can also connect them with other resources that might be able to further assist them," said Vanessa Valdez, a regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but tenants have their suspicions about what sparked the flames.

"I’ve been telling them they’ve got problems up here. New owners and that’s what it is," said a tenant.

Tenants said the apartment management has offered them the option to either move into a new unit or get their money back for this month's rent.