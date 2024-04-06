Harris County Constable deputies are investigating a murder that occurred Friday, April 5, around 10:00 p.m.

Precinct 3 deputies responded to a call about a man lying in the parking lot of a Forest Park Apartments located in the 8700 block of Parkway Forest Drive.

Deputies located the man lying in the parking lot next to his vehicle, a blue Isuzu rodeo, unresponsive.

EMS personnel arrived on the scene and determined the man had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to a local hospital by EMS personnel but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Deputies located one witness who reported hearing gunshots before deputies arrived.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation.

No motive or suspect(s) information has been developed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).