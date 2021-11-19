Viewers, politicians react to Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

Across Texas, people and politicians are reacting to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

On Friday, a Wisconsin jury ruled the 18-year-old to be not guilty on all five felony charges.

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Not guilty on all counts

After the trial concluded, FOX 26 viewers sent in short videos reacting to the case.

"That man was protecting himself," said Charles Britton. "Self-defense all the way."

"I can’t believe the justice system has failed again," said another viewer. "I hate to say it, but I think it’s white privilege. I always think, what if this was me? What would be the difference?"

All over social media, politicians are posting their reactions to the verdict.

President Joe Biden posted, "While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken…"

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, "The Rittenhouse verdict reminds us we have the moral and legal right to self-defense."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee wrote, "Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two unarmed persons who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of black lives. This verdict sends the wrong message…"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, "Rittenhouse – NOT GUILTY!"

On Friday, FOX 26 spoke with former police officer and judge Charles Adams about the case, and why it’s receiving so much political attention.

"We have so many politicians that look to Twitter for direction," said Adams. "I do think people should have an opinion on this, but I don’t think we should ever celebrate violent death."