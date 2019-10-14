Video shows suspect wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl at northwest Houston apartment complex

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

Houston police released surveillance video of a man wanted in the sexual assault of a young teen, in the hopes that the public could help identify him. (Houston Police Department)

He then fled the scene. The suspect police are searching for was captured on surveillance video.

"The male had been watching her for a while and when he saw the opportunity that she was alone he grabbed her and brutally sexually assaulted her,” says Houston Police Department Detective Vanessa Garcia.

Police say the girl did not know the man. Investigators do not know if he lives in the apartment complex but believe he is from the neighborhood.

"It’s very frightening, very scary because I have a little girl,” says Houston resident Alexa Wood.

"This is a really good neighborhood, apartment complex here, kids playing around and they’re having a good time and they’re not bothering anybody. So to see this happening, it’s pretty depressing,” adds resident Jason Sparkman.



“If you see something like that happen to other kids you’re going to start thinking about your own kids and trust me it’s a terrible feeling,” explains Nizar Nassar, a father of three.

"Nobody deserves to be brutally assaulted this way, especially a 13-year-old,” adds Detective Garcia, who believes the girl’s attacker lives in or near the complex located on Antoine Drive between West Little York and Tidwell. "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by,” says Detective Garcia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Special Victims Unit at 713-986-3256 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.