Video shows funnel clouds, water spouts near Moodys Island, Texas

Jason Schilling recorded at least four funnel clouds and water spouts while out on a boat near Moodys Island, Texas, not far from Galveston, on May 29.

MOODYS ISLAND, Texas - A boater captured quite the sight while out on the water Monday morning.

Jason Schilling was near Moodys Island, located southwest of Galveston Island, when he spotted at least four water spouts and funnel clouds in the distance.

The National Weather Service in Houston did say they received some reports of some brief waterspouts on Monday morning while storms were popping up.