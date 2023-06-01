Video shows funnel clouds, water spouts near Moodys Island, Texas
MOODYS ISLAND, Texas - A boater captured quite the sight while out on the water Monday morning.
Jason Schilling was near Moodys Island, located southwest of Galveston Island, when he spotted at least four water spouts and funnel clouds in the distance.
The National Weather Service in Houston did say they received some reports of some brief waterspouts on Monday morning while storms were popping up.