Video: NYC subway riders enjoy Thanksgiving feast on L train

Thanksgiving is the season to share a delicious meal with others, and passengers riding an L train New York City got to be treated to a holiday meal during their evening commute this week.

Footage captured by Haylee Pentek on Tuesday shows a long table set up with an elaborate traditional Thanksgiving spread, including turkey, sweet potato, and macaroni and cheese.

"The mac and cheese was fire," Pentek said on her Tik Tok post, and told Storyful that she happened across the celebration by chance while on the L train.

According to the New York Post, the spread came from Chef Bea Kitchen, a catering service in East New York.

