VIDEO: Construction workers disarm robbery suspect in Houston, police say

Houston police are searching for a man accused of trying to steal tools at a construction site. Surveillance video shows workers fighting back, and police say the workers were able to wrestle a gun away from the man.

Houston construction site robbery

The backstory:

Surveillance video was released by police this week, but the incident occurred earlier this month.

Police say an unidentified man entered the construction zone in the 800 block of E. 25th Street around 3:45 p.m. March 5. He allegedly tried to steal some tools, and several workers tried to intervene.

Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun, but the workers were able to disarm him.

He fled, reportedly getting into a car that was driven by a second person.

Suspect still wanted

What we know:

The suspect is described only as a Black male, believed to be 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing black clothing. Authorities say he got into a white four-door sedan.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified. There is also no description of the second suspect who was driving the car.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly at (713)222-TIPS.