VIDEO: Chicken takes ride on boogie board over West Virginia floodwaters

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Chicken rides boogie board over West Virginia floodwaters

A chicken was caught on camera taking a brief journey on a boogie board after residential areas of Tornado, West Virginia, were flooded after a storm. (CREDIT: Jonathan Koerber via Storyful)

TORNADO, W.V. (FOX 5 DC) - A chicken was caught on camera taking a brief journey on a boogie board after residential areas of Tornado, West Virginia, were flooded after a storm.

Video from July 12, submitted by Jonathan Koerber, shows the board-riding bird drifting slowly down a flooded street before eventually hopping off.

Jonathan’s wife, Amber Walls Koerber, told Storyful that the water wasn’t deep enough for their kids to ride the boogie boards, but then Jonathan "suggested [that] my neighbor put one of their chickens on."

The neighbors all enjoyed a good laugh "after the shock of realizing [the bird] actually seemed to enjoy it," Amber said.