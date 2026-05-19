Video: Car crashes into Hidden Omakase in Houston

The Brief A car crashed into Hidden Omakase in Houston on Monday. No one was in the restaurant at the time. The restaurant will be closed temporarily while they make repairs.



Hidden Omakase is temporarily closed after a vehicle slammed into the Houston restaurant on Monday.

What we know:

The restaurant says they were closed at the time and no one was there when the SUV slammed through the glass windows. They say the driver was also OK.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

What's next:

The restaurant will be closed while they clean up and make repairs. Reservations will be rescheduled.

What they're saying:

Hidden Omakase wrote on Instagram: "Well, this wasn’t on tonight’s omakase menu. 😅

A car decided to skip the reservation list and come straight into Hidden Omakase. Everyone is safe, and we’re incredibly thankful for that.

We’ll be temporarily closed while we clean up, repair the space, and make sure everything is back to the standard y’all know us for. All upcoming reservations will be rescheduled, and our team will be reaching out directly to guests.

Thank you for all the love and support already. Hidden Omakase will be back soon, preferably with guests entering through the front door only. 🫶🏻🍣

We were closed today so no one was there and the person in the car is also okay."