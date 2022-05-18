Video: Armed robber seen 'freaking out' after clerk presses panic button

article

Authorities need your help identifying an armed man attempting to rob a northeast Houston convenience store, who was caught on camera scrambling after the clerk reportedly pressed the panic button.

MORE STORIES FOCUSED ON CRIME COVERAGE

It happened Friday, May 6 around 11 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department, at a store in the 4700 block of Kelley St. near LBJ Hospital.

Surveillance video shows the man first behaving like a regular customer and places a drink on the counter. Moments afterward, however, the man took out a gun and demanded money from the register.

The clerk reportedly hit the panic button, causing the robber to "freak out" and scrambled out of the store in an unknown direction.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Officials described the suspected robber as a White man standing at 5'7" with a thin build, blonde hair, a red Rockets shirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage cap.

Advertisement

If you have any information on this armed robber that could help lead to an arrest may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submitting a tip online.