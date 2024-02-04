Video of altercation between inmate, Harris County Jail guards prompts calls for investigation

Family members and lawyers are calling for an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the FBI into a video showing a physical altercation between an inmate and Harris County Jail guards.

According to Attorney Randall Kallinen, the incident occurred at the Joint Processing Center on Jan. 19.

The attorney claims D'Alessandro Chavez-Sandoval was approached and grabbed by a detention officer who then punched D'Alessandro.

"You’ll see that the guard punches him six times before D'Alessandro starts defending himself. And it is totally legal to defend yourself from excessive force," Kallinen said. "You’re not required to let yourself just get beaten and beaten and beaten until death. You can actually defend yourself."

The video shows other guards rushing over. The attorney says two other guards also punched D'Alessandro.

D'Alessandro reportedly sustained a head injury, facial swelling, and injury to the left side of his forehead, nasal swelling, and bleeding from his nostrils, according to the attorney.

"The violence in the Harris County by detention officers is out of control," Kallinen said. "Sheriff Gonzalez needs to crack down and investigate these cases."

FOX 26 is reaching out to the sheriff's office for a response.