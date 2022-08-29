Victim speaks after surviving ambush shooting in SW Houston by evicted tenant

A gunman shot and killed three people in southwest Houston after he set their apartments on fire to smoke them out of the residence.

Houston police say the gunman was recently evicted and disgruntled. 62-year-old Michael James is recovering from shotgun wounds after a gunman, who was angry over being evicted, set the building on fire, and then ambushed employees and residents.

"All of a sudden, bam! I'm shot in the back," said James.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in southwest Houston.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black and fired at the victims as they fled from the fire. The suspect shot and killed three men. When the police showed up, the gunman was lying on the ground and ignored orders to show his hands. Police say he pointed his shotgun in the officers' direction and that's when one officer shot and killed him.

"They took him out in about 30 seconds, bam bam bam," James explained.

Residents say they knew the shooter and spoke to him from time to time, they say he seemed like a normal guy.

"I see him all the time. But I never had an idea he would react like that," said James.

Michael is counting his blessings and thankful to be alive, but all of his belongings were lost in the fire. Red Cross is assisting the residents impacted.