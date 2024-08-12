Valobra Master Jewelers says they were the victims of a scheme that robbed them of $20,000.

It’s all caught on surveillance video when a man was seen walking down Westheimer to Valobra Master Jewelers in plain clothes, with no mask to hide his identity and no weapons.

"He came in right after several clients came in," said Kristen Collins, PR and Media Director for Valobra Master Jewelers.

The execution of the scheme, according to Collins, is what is leaving her puzzled.

"He purchased a Rolex with an AmEx with his name on it, and obviously before we ran it we always ask for a driver’s license. The name and all his information matched the AmEx. We got authorization from AmEx, and it was approved," Collins said, "Then the gentleman said as he was leaving, I think I’m going to treat myself to a second watch."

Collins said the alleged thief then pulled out a visa that matched his identification, purchasing another watch.

Only for another man just hours later to come to Valobra, and dispute charges for $20,000 made here – saying his American Express and Visa were stolen at the gym on Saturday morning.

"The thief that came into the store at 11:00 a,m, stole the 2 cards out of this man’s locker, and within about 3 hours had a fake driver’s license; so this is obviously someone with resources and someone who has done this before," Collins said.

Collins said their goal is to provide great customer service to all clients, new and existing.

"It’s scary, it’s really scary. It makes you second guess how you treat new customers because, on the flip side, if we had been stand offish and not accepted it because he was a new client we don’t want to offend somebody,: said Collins.

Hoping to get the merchandise back, Kristen says she doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else. That’s why Valobra Master Jewelers is offering a 5 thousand dollar reward for any information you can provide to police.