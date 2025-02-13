Red Velvet Cupcakes - Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We have a sweet treat for you to make your love on this Valentine’s Day… Red Velvet Cupcakes with a Cream Cheese Frosting. Your sweetheart is going to love this dessert!
Ingredients:
Cupcakes:
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 stick of butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons red food dye
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
Frosting:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 8 tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 4 cups powdered sugar
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350°.
- In a medium-sized bowl, mix together your dry ingredients (flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt). Set aside.
- In a large bowl using a hand mixer, combine the butter and granulated sugar until combined.
- Add in the two eggs and mix.
- Add in the vanilla extract, canola oil and red food dye. You'll want to mix this until the batter is the same color red.
- Add the distilled vinegar to your buttermilk, and you're going to alternate adding the buttermilk mixture and your dry ingredients to the red batter.
- Once combined, you will evenly distribute the mixture to 24 cupcake liners.
- Bake for 22 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the cupcakes cool and it’s time to make the frosting.
- In a bowl, use a hand mixer to mix the butter and cream cheese until combined.
- Add in the vanilla and mix again.
- Lastly, add in your salt and slowly add in the powdered sugar until the frosting is smooth and thick.
- Once the cupcakes are cooled, add the frosting and sprinkles to make it a Valentine’s Day theme!
- Enjoy!