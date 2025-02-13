Expand / Collapse search

Red Velvet Cupcakes - Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  February 13, 2025 11:55am CST
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Red Velvet Cupcakes for Valentine's Day | Allison's Cooking Diary

HOUSTON - We have a sweet treat for you to make your love on this Valentine’s Day… Red Velvet Cupcakes with a Cream Cheese Frosting. Your sweetheart is going to love this dessert! 

Ingredients:

Cupcakes:

  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick of butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons red food dye
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

Frosting:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 8 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4 cups powdered sugar

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together your dry ingredients (flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt). Set aside.
  3. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, combine the butter and granulated sugar until combined.
  4. Add in the two eggs and mix.
  5. Add in the vanilla extract, canola oil and red food dye. You'll want to mix this until the batter is the same color red.
  6. Add the distilled vinegar to your buttermilk, and you're going to alternate adding the buttermilk mixture and your dry ingredients to the red batter.
  7. Once combined, you will evenly distribute the mixture to 24 cupcake liners.
  8. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the cupcakes cool and it’s time to make the frosting.
  9. In a bowl, use a hand mixer to mix the butter and cream cheese until combined.
  10. Add in the vanilla and mix again.
  11. Lastly, add in your salt and slowly add in the powdered sugar until the frosting is smooth and thick.
  12. Once the cupcakes are cooled, add the frosting and sprinkles to make it a Valentine’s Day theme!
  13. Enjoy!

