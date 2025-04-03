V.A. mails widow of Vietnam Veteran confidential documents belonging to strangers instead of his benefits

The Brief The widow of a Vietnam Veteran received confidential documents that weren't for her husband. They were for strangers. Dianne Donato has been waiting for 10 months to get benefits. Inside the envelope she received were social security cards and birth certificates to at least seven people that she didn't know.



The widow of a Vietnam Veteran has more questions than answers after receiving confidential documents that weren't for benefits she needed. They were for complete strangers.

Veteran's Affairs mails Vietnam Veteran's widow confidential documents

Dianne Donato's 10-month wait for her veteran husband's benefits left her in financial ruin.

The Veterans Administration could have caused the same financial fate for other vets and their relatives, if what they mistakenly mailed to Dianne, ended up in the wrong hands.

What they're saying:

"They told me it was up for review the last time I went, and on several occasions, that it was up for review," Dianne said. "Then they said, any day now it would come in the mail."

Timeline:

An envelope comes addressed to Dianne from the Department of Veterans Affairs Evidence Intake Center.

Inside were confidential documents like Social Security Cards and birth certificates belonging to at least seven people that Dianne, and her sister, Marissa Haynes, say they don't know.

The only document belonging to 100% disabled veteran Daniel Donato was his social security card.

"That's it. Where is his information?" His widow said.

"I'd like to know how this happened," Marissa said. "I don't see how they could explain this at all. It's extremely irresponsible very dangerous."

The other side:

We reached out to the VA for an explanation. We've yet to hear back.