UT Austin Palestine rally: Greg Abbott says 'protesters belong in jail'

Palestine protest: FOX 7 photographer arrested
Footage taken by a FOX 7 photographer at the UT Palestine protests shows him being detained and arrested by Texas DPS troopers.
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas lawmakers and organizations have reacted to the Palestine rally happening at the University of Texas at Austin, including Gov. Greg Abbott.
On Wednesday, April 24, hundreds of students walked out of class at UT Austin to rally for Palestine.
According to DPS, more than 20 arrests have been made by law enforcement.
A FOX 7 Austin photographer was arrested at the protests on UT campus. After the protest line was moved back, our photographer fell, and was then detained and taken to jail.
Social media video showed DPS troopers pulling the photographer backwards and to the ground.
MORE: University of Texas Palestine protest leads to multiple arrests
UT Palestine protester pinned, arrested
Warning: Foul language. Video shot by FOX 7 shows DPS troopers pinning down and arresting a Palestine protester on UT campus. It is unclear if the arrested protester is a student.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the rally on X (formerly Twitter) saying in part, "these protesters belong in jail."
More reactions on the rally at UT Austin can be found below:
Statement from Roland Gutierrez, Uvalde State Senator:
Joint statement from the Texas Conference of AAUP and the Texas State Conference of NAACP Branches:
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates