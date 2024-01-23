USPS Missouri City mail problems: Additional employees brought in to address mail delivery

Additional employees are being brought in to address the mail delivery issues at one United States Parcel Service location in Missouri City, according to U.S. Congressman Al Green.

According to a statement, Green said, "I have been informed by the local United States Postal Service that they have brought in 23 additional persons to help with the backlog as well as 10 additional plant managers."

Green said, "It was indicated that they are working tirelessly to resolve mail delivery issues and to modernize mail processing for the Greater Houston area."

The move comes as numerous residents and businesses have reported delays in getting important items through USPS.

Green said he is still requesting a tour of the plant to observe mail being processed, including the process as it relates to the March elections."